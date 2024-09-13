Israelism Film Screening followed by Q&A with Alison Weir, founder of If Americans Knew.

Date:

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Dina

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

1924 Cedar Street

Berkeley, CA, 94709

Film Screening followed by Q&A with Alison Weir!



About the film: Israelism



Two young American Jews travel to Israel seeking a deeper understanding of the country they were raised to love. What they encounter profoundly impacts them, leading them to join a growing movement to redefine their community's relationship with Israel in this challenging and emotional journey. Coming soon to an even wider audience, stay tuned.



After the film screening of Israelism, we will host a Q&A with Alison Weir, journalist, author, and founder of 'If Americans Knew.' Realizing that American citizens were being misinformed on one of the most significant issues affecting them, she founded the organization to be directed by Americans without personal ties to the region who would research and disseminate accurate information to the American public.



