Webinar: Climate justice in a militarized world

Date:

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) for a webinar on the struggle for climate justice in a militarized world.



AFSC staff and Partners will talk about their work and experiences in the U.S., Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa supporting efforts to realize climate justice and challenging the devastating impact that war and militarism on the environment. Learn from their experiences and our discussion of actions you can take to make a difference.



This webinar is being held in coordination with the Global Week of Action for Peace and Climate Justice.



War and militarism have helped to cause climate breakdown. War destroys lands and ecosystems, polluting water, soil and air, while leaving behind toxic remnants and unexploded weapons that cause harm generations after a conflict ends. The world's militaries account for 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions; emissions which are still excluded from global climate agreements. Military industries depend on vast amounts of metals, minerals and fossil fuels; and military spending diverts resources from climate action.



But we do have alternatives that can both protect ourselves and the planet. Join us in a discussion about some of these alternatives and how communities are working to realize justice in their own contexts.