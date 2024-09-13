WorkWeek Radio covers Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Killing Workers & Strike Action, UCSF Students & Workers Rallying For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO Ties To Racist Israeli Federation Histadrut

WorkWeek On Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Kills Workers, UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO & HistadrutWorkWeek 9-12-24 Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Kills Workers & Strike To Protect WorkersWorkWeek covers a Labor Day protest at Elon Musk's Fremont Tesla plant over union bustingand systemic racism at the plant. It was also in solidarity with striking Swedish Tesla Workers.Next WorkWeek covers the strike of thousands of San Francisco hotel workers with interviewsat the San Franciscan Hilton.WorkWeek also covers the heatwave and the fight for strike action at UPS Teamster to stop theheat deaths on the job. Some IBT members are calling for strike action at UPS to get AC on the trucks and save lives of IBT UPS members.Last we hear from journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal speaking to a labor conference in Los Angeles on fascism, democracy and a workers party.WorkWeek 9-12-24 UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO & HistadrutWorkWeek covers a rally held at UCSF on September 6, 2024 by students and healthcare workers to remember Palestine healthcare workers who have been jailed or killed. They also talk about the role of UCSF to Zionism and the growing repression.Next WorkWeek hears about the role of the AFL-CIO and Zionism. We interview UCSF UPTE worker and supporter of CWA UPTE Members for Palestine Lisa Milos.Last WorkWeek covers the growing number of racist attacks on Black people including an attack by the San Francisco mother of 5 who jaywalked and was attacked and arrested by San Francisco police and the silence of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.Production of WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong