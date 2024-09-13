top
protest cheer
San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Kills Workers, UCSF on Palestine

by WorkWeek
Fri, Sep 13, 2024 10:39AM
WorkWeek Radio covers Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Killing Workers & Strike Action, UCSF Students & Workers Rallying For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO Ties To Racist Israeli Federation Histadrut
Teamsters Protest Death Of UPS Member & Demand AC
original image (4031x1805)
WorkWeek On Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Kills Workers, UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO & Histadrut

WorkWeek 9-12-24 Tesla Labor Day Protest, SF Hotel Workers Strike, Heat Wave Kills Workers & Strike To Protect Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9-12-24-tesla-labor-day-protest-sf-hotel-workers-strike-heat-wave

WorkWeek covers a Labor Day protest at Elon Musk's Fremont Tesla plant over union busting
and systemic racism at the plant. It was also in solidarity with striking Swedish Tesla Workers.
Next WorkWeek covers the strike of thousands of San Francisco hotel workers with interviews
at the San Franciscan Hilton.

WorkWeek also covers the heatwave and the fight for strike action at UPS Teamster to stop the
heat deaths on the job. Some IBT members are calling for strike action at UPS to get AC on the trucks and save lives of IBT UPS members.

Last we hear from journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal speaking to a labor conference in Los Angeles on fascism, democracy and a workers party.


WorkWeek 9-12-24 UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & The AFL-CIO & Histadrut
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9-12-24-ucsf-students-workers-rally-for-palestine-healthcare-workers-the-afl-cio-histadrut

WorkWeek covers a rally held at UCSF on September 6, 2024 by students and healthcare workers to remember Palestine healthcare workers who have been jailed or killed. They also talk about the role of UCSF to Zionism and the growing repression.

Next WorkWeek hears about the role of the AFL-CIO and Zionism. We interview UCSF UPTE worker and supporter of CWA UPTE Members for Palestine Lisa Milos.

Last WorkWeek covers the growing number of racist attacks on Black people including an attack by the San Francisco mother of 5 who jaywalked and was attacked and arrested by San Francisco police and the silence of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.


Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§Christiana Porter, Mother Of Five Attacked By SF Police
by WorkWeek
Fri, Sep 13, 2024 10:39AM
porter_christiana_grabbed_by_cops.jpg
Mariana Porter, a mother of five was attacked by SF police for jay walking and DA Brooke Jenkins is helping to do damage control for cops. Brooke Jenkins who is supported by Mayor London Breed was put in place by reactionary San Francisco billionaire Bill Oberndorf who put her on the payroll of a non-profit to campaign to remove the previous District Attorney Chesin Boudin. She claimed she was a volunteer when she was making over $100,000 from Oberndorf's "non-profit".
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§AFL-CIO President Liz Schule, Racist Israeli Labor Party Michaeli & AFT Pres Weingarten
by WorkWeek
Fri, Sep 13, 2024 10:39AM
sm_afl-cio_schuler_aft_weingarten_with_israeli_lp_merav_michaeli__.jpeg
original image (822x537)
AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler and AFT president Randi Weingarten joined with Zionist Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli. The AFL-CIO leadership are supporting the genocide in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank by continuing to support US military and economic aid to the apartheid state of Israel. Schuler also ordered the San Francisco Labor Council not to discuss the issue of Palestine in order to shutdown a debate and discussion of the delegates. Weingarten also shutdown any debate and discussion on this issue at the AFT convention.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
