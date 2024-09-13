Fishing Mission Creek: a walking tour through real estate

Date:

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

we meet on the steps of the basilica immediately adjacent the Mission Dolores entrance on Dolores near 16th Street, San Francisco



Guide will be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap

Come along on a performance art political information walking tour tracing the history of Mission Creek from pre-Spanish days through to the present.



First, we'll briefly explore the cemetery grounds and Ohlone museum in the Mission building, then trace bits of now underground Mission Creek, discovering 200 years of a watershed that has sustained communities and now plays a leading role in the wealth divide.



Discover history, geography, social dynamics, and San Francisco's 1879 Big Idea for restoring land to the people.



FREE tour, but the Mission Museum requests a $10 donation for admission.