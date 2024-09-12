Vegan Pop-up Market at Exit Now

Date:

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center

Location Details:

Exit Now

3223 Pierce Street,

Richmond, CA 94804

Join us in Richmond for the best vegan pop-up market in the East Bay. Your purchase supports local business and animal rescue! Buy from East Bay chefs serving delicious and sustainable plant-based plates. 10% of your purchase purchase goes to Jelly’s Place, an East Bay animal rescue. The pop-up market is at Exit Now, right next to 7 Stars and across the street from the Pacific East Mall. Made possible with support from 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center.