top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War

Why We Need to Overcome the Religious Phase of Human Development

by Nayvin Gordon
Thu, Sep 12, 2024 11:03AM
Can humanity leave the Gods behind and live in an egalitarian world?

Why We Need to Overcome the Religious Phase of Human Development

The Old Testament reads: “As the people of Israel passed through the wilderness and drew near the land promised to their ancestors (Gen. 15:18-21), God commanded them to slaughter the Canaanites who dwelt there. “You must destroy them totally,” God demanded “make no treaty with them and show them no mercy.”(Deut.:2)

The Catholic Pope Urban in 1095 called for a crusade to Liberate Jerusalem from the Muslims. The Catholic Inquisition, sought to eliminate other religions and non-believers, known as heretics. https://www.britannica.com/topic/inquisition

The Christian doctrine of the Evangelical movement has three possible fates for non-believers. They will go to hell for all eternity, or they will be purified and, convert, or they “will be destroyed by God”. https://mail.biblicalstudies.org.uk/pdf/ert/evangelical_runia.pdf

Such ideas have been printed, published, and promoted for over two thousand years and have in part been responsible for division, discrimination, oppression, and death on a massive scale.

Today 2024, the Israeli Prime Minister cited biblical references in justifying Israel's sole right to the land of Palestine and their war of annihilation in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Minister called the Palestinians "human animals".

The Thirty Years Religious War in Germany, 1618-48, killed one-third of Germany’s population leaving some 5-8 million dead.

In 1099 the Crusaders carried out a massacre of Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem. The Inquisition which lasted some 400 years sought to eliminate heretics, those who had other religions. Heretics were imprisoned, executed, or burned at the stake if they did not convert to Catholicism, and their property was confiscated.

Religious conflict has been a worldwide reality—Buddhist vs. Muslim, Catholic vs. Jews and Muslims, Protestants vs. Catholics, Hindu vs. Muslim, and so on through the ages. For thousands of years, religions have played a role in oppression and war.


Can humanity move beyond this phase of development and recognize that we are more similar than different?
Is it time yet to consider all of humanity equally worthy?
When will it be time for cooperation not competition and war?
Are we able to leave the Gods behind and step into a new phase of human development?


Date 9/11/2024
Nayvin Gordon, gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com

Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice, and LA Progressive

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code