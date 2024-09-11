Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Jaffa Coffee Roasters

Date:

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1701 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94703

Join us at Jaffa Coffee Roasters on Saturday, September 14th from 10am to 12pm.



We'll tell presidential candidate Kamala Harris and members of Congress that, if they want our vote, they must end their complicity in Israel’s extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and ongoing assault in the West Bank. We'll demand the complete halt of financial and military assistance to the genocidal Zionist regime; the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza; a permanent and immediate ceasefire; the release of Palestinian and Israeli hostages; the cease of settlement expansion and settlers/IOF crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank; and the end of Israel's illegal military occupation of the Palestinian Territories. We will also write to key State Dept officials to call out their complicity with the genocide and to demand they stop sending weapons to Israel. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.





*** We have been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December. At this time, we kindly ask for donations to buy stamps and postcards, as it is getting costly on our end. Another option is to bring your own stamps and postcards.