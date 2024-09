Join us in celebration of the fight and freedom of Julian Assange!Buy tickets @$20 in advance at https://www.codepink.org/assange922 Speakers will celebrate Julian while also discussing his conviction for journalism, the first of its kind, and the dangerous precedent it sets that threatens press freedom globally and risks the safety of journalists who expose government wrongdoings. Be ready to continue taking action for Julian who is seeking a pardon! Bring friends and thoughts!Free Mumia, Free Leonard! Free Omali! Free them all! Free speech, free press and Free Palestine!Speakers include: Alice Walker, Pulitzer Prize Novelist; Margaret Kimberly, ED Black Agenda Report/ Black Alliance for Peace; Vince DeStafano: Nat'l Organizing Director, Assange Defense; Joe Lombardo, Nat'l Coordinator United Nat'l Antiwar Coalition; Jodie Evans, CODEPINK Cofounder; Dennis Bernstein, Host KPFA's Flashpoints; Jeff Mackler, Dir Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal; Phoebe Thomas Sorgen, Berkeley Fellowship of UU, Social Justice Committee; Mumia Abu-Jamal, via video; Stella Assange, via video