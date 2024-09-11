top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/22/2024
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Julian Assange is Free Celebration!

Celebration Sept. 22 in Berkeley
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Berkeley Unitarian Universalists Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley
Join us in celebration of the fight and freedom of Julian Assange!

Buy tickets @$20 in advance at https://www.codepink.org/assange922

Speakers will celebrate Julian while also discussing his conviction for journalism, the first of its kind, and the dangerous precedent it sets that threatens press freedom globally and risks the safety of journalists who expose government wrongdoings. Be ready to continue taking action for Julian who is seeking a pardon! Bring friends and thoughts!

Free Mumia, Free Leonard! Free Omali! Free them all! Free speech, free press and Free Palestine!

Speakers include: Alice Walker, Pulitzer Prize Novelist; Margaret Kimberly, ED Black Agenda Report/ Black Alliance for Peace; Vince DeStafano: Nat'l Organizing Director, Assange Defense; Joe Lombardo, Nat'l Coordinator United Nat'l Antiwar Coalition; Jodie Evans, CODEPINK Cofounder; Dennis Bernstein, Host KPFA's Flashpoints; Jeff Mackler, Dir Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal; Phoebe Thomas Sorgen, Berkeley Fellowship of UU, Social Justice Committee; Mumia Abu-Jamal, via video; Stella Assange, via video
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/assange922
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 5:43PM
§Julian Assange Celebration speakers
by Cynthia Papermaster
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 5:43PM
sm_tell_the_us__1_.jpg
original image (1600x900)
Tickets at https://www.codepink.org/assange922
https://www.codepink.org/assange922
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code