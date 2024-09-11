At the 2024 launch of new Apple products Congolese activists protested the use of child labor in cobalt mines that were used in Apple phones and other devises. They also linked up the exploitation and profiting from genocide in Palestine by Apple.

At the 2024 launch of a new Apple phone, a march and rally was held at the Apple worldheadquarters in Cupertino, California connecting the struggle in Palestine against genocide and the slave labor of children in the cobalt mines in the Congo. Congolese activist Xavian talked about these connections between Apple and child labor in the Congo benefiting Apple and also Israel billionaire Don Gertner. The US has sent troops to the Congo as well to keep in place a corrupt government that benefits from the exploitation and slavery of children in the mines. The US also organized the assassination of Patrice Lamumba a leader of the Congolese people in order to continue to control and exploit the resources of the Congo.This action at Apple took place on September 9, 2024