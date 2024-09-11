From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Congo Child Labor in Cobalt Mines & Apple's Crimes for Profit Exposed at 2024 Apple Launch
At the 2024 launch of new Apple products Congolese activists protested the use of child labor in cobalt mines that were used in Apple phones and other devises. They also linked up the exploitation and profiting from genocide in Palestine by Apple.
At the 2024 launch of a new Apple phone, a march and rally was held at the Apple world
headquarters in Cupertino, California connecting the struggle in Palestine against genocide and the slave labor of children in the cobalt mines in the Congo. Congolese activist Xavian talked about these connections between Apple and child labor in the Congo benefiting Apple and also Israel billionaire Don Gertner. The US has sent troops to the Congo as well to keep in place a corrupt government that benefits from the exploitation and slavery of children in the mines. The US also organized the assassination of Patrice Lamumba a leader of the Congolese people in order to continue to control and exploit the resources of the Congo.
This action at Apple took place on September 9, 2024
Additional Media:
On Apple 2024 Launch Protest Against Corporate Crimes From The Congo To Palestine
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin
https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!
https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A
Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864
Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc
Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
Additional Information:
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners ilscnamibia [at] gmail.com
Additional Info:
http://www.freecongo.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
