South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Congo Child Labor in Cobalt Mines & Apple's Crimes for Profit Exposed at 2024 Apple Launch

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
At the 2024 launch of new Apple products Congolese activists protested the use of child labor in cobalt mines that were used in Apple phones and other devises. They also linked up the exploitation and profiting from genocide in Palestine by Apple.
Congolese Child Labors At Cobalt Mine Which Benefits Apple
original image (2592x1728)
At the 2024 launch of a new Apple phone, a march and rally was held at the Apple world
headquarters in Cupertino, California connecting the struggle in Palestine against genocide and the slave labor of children in the cobalt mines in the Congo. Congolese activist Xavian talked about these connections between Apple and child labor in the Congo benefiting Apple and also Israel billionaire Don Gertner. The US has sent troops to the Congo as well to keep in place a corrupt government that benefits from the exploitation and slavery of children in the mines. The US also organized the assassination of Patrice Lamumba a leader of the Congolese people in order to continue to control and exploit the resources of the Congo.
This action at Apple took place on September 9, 2024

On Apple 2024 Launch Protest Against Corporate Crimes From The Congo To Palestine
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI

After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE

Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin
https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U

Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!
https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A

Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY

The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions

https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com https://www.facebook.com/ILSCNamibianMiners ilscnamibia [at] gmail.com

http://www.freecongo.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§US Troops Are Helping Prop Up Corrupt Congo Government
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
sm_congous_troops_in_congo_with_leaders.jpg.avif
original image (2000x1125)
The US Biden Harris government and previous governments help prop up the reactionary corrupt Congolese government with US military.
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§Apple Phones Tainted With Blood
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
congo_apple_blood.jpeg
Apple billionaires know their phones are made from cobalt from the Congo that uses child labor in the mines but profits come first for not only Apple but other cell phone companies.
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§Apple Funds Genocide From Palestine To The Congo
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
sm_apple_funds_genocide.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple is profiting from the genocide by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank and also from child labor in the Congo
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§Protest At Apple 2024 Launch of New Devices
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
Protesters Confronted Apple Over Genocide & Child Labor In Congo At Lauch
original image (4032x3024)
Congolese activists and supporters of Palestine confronted Apple at their world headquarters on September 9, 2024
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§US Murdered Congolese Leader Patrice Lamumiba To Keep Stealing Resources
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
lamumba.jpeg
The US has a long bloody record in the Congo including the brutal murder of Congolese leader Patrice Lamumba with the support of the CIA. They also support the present government which profits off of child labor in the cobalt mines
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§Biden Harris Along With Other Capitalist Governments Send US Troops To Congo
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
sm_congo_us_military_arrive.jpeg
original image (1080x653)
The Biden Harris government and other US capitalist government have sent troops to the Congo to prop up the corrupt regime that runs the country.
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
§Israeli Zionist Billionaire Is Profiting Off Of Congo Resources
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 11:13AM
israeli_congo_billionaire_don_gertler.jpeg
Criminal Israeli billionaire Don Gertler has been profiting off the resources and wealth of the Congo. The US and Zionists together are looting the wealth of the country for their profits.
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
