Apache Stronghold Filing Case at Supreme Court on Wed., Sept. 11, 2024 by Apache Stronghold

“It’s time to submit our court case. I am so happy we are here. Over 500 years of struggle have affected not only us but every race since the beginning of this country. When they took control of all our rights as free people. Now the time has come for the U.S. government and all governments to reconcile the past for a better future. The spirit of the West is here.”