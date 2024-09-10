Gay Shame new friends meeting

Date:

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Gay Shame

Email:

Location Details:

Email us and we will send the address, it’s in the Castro

Are you GAY SHAME curious or questioning?



Live in the Bay? Hate politicians and love collective action? Awkward and anti-authoritarian? Or whatever.



Then we might be for you!



Come to our new friends meeting, learn about our history and how you can get in on the action.



Saturday September 14th 7PM in the Castro in SF

Wear a mask

Email us for the address.



As always, no cops, YIMBYs, or zionists.