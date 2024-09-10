From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gay Shame new friends meeting
Date:
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame
Email:
Location Details:
Email us and we will send the address, it’s in the Castro
Are you GAY SHAME curious or questioning?
Live in the Bay? Hate politicians and love collective action? Awkward and anti-authoritarian? Or whatever.
Then we might be for you!
Come to our new friends meeting, learn about our history and how you can get in on the action.
Saturday September 14th 7PM in the Castro in SF
Wear a mask
Email us for the address.
As always, no cops, YIMBYs, or zionists.
