View events for the week of 10/19/2024
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Kara's Walk'n'Run To Remember

Kara Walk'n' Run Fundraiser
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Kathy Merkle-Raymond
Location Details:
Mitchell Park
600 East Meadow Drive
Palo Alto, 94386
Kara's 19th Annual Walk'n'Run to Remember

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto

Join us for a meaningful event to honor the memory of someone in your life who has died and supporting those navigating grief. Walk or run, enjoy a festival with food, live music, and activities for all ages. Help us raise critical funds for Kara's bereavement support services.

Event Highlights:

5k Walk and Run routes * NEW!! Walk and Run are both 5k!
Join us for food, music, and fun activities
raffles and prizes

Schedule of Events for the October 19th Walk'n'Run Fundraiser:

9am Registration (for those who haven't registered online)

10am 5k Walk and Run begin

11am Festival with a taco bar, music, mental health nonprofit information booths, a memory garden, comfort canines, kids' carnival games, prizes for winning fundraiser teams and raffles!

12:30pm Close of the event

Make a difference in the lives of grieving individuals and families by helping Kara raise critical funds for offering hope and healing to grieving children, adults, and families.

Register Today!
$25 per participant 18 or older
Free for participants under 18!
For more information: https://kara.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/Karas202...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 3:01PM
