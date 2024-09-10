Kara's Walk'n'Run To Remember

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Kathy Merkle-Raymond

Location Details:

Mitchell Park

600 East Meadow Drive

Palo Alto, 94386

Kara's 19th Annual Walk'n'Run to Remember



Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto



Join us for a meaningful event to honor the memory of someone in your life who has died and supporting those navigating grief. Walk or run, enjoy a festival with food, live music, and activities for all ages. Help us raise critical funds for Kara's bereavement support services.



Event Highlights:



5k Walk and Run routes * NEW!! Walk and Run are both 5k!

Join us for food, music, and fun activities

raffles and prizes



Schedule of Events for the October 19th Walk'n'Run Fundraiser:



9am Registration (for those who haven't registered online)



10am 5k Walk and Run begin



11am Festival with a taco bar, music, mental health nonprofit information booths, a memory garden, comfort canines, kids' carnival games, prizes for winning fundraiser teams and raffles!



12:30pm Close of the event



Make a difference in the lives of grieving individuals and families by helping Kara raise critical funds for offering hope and healing to grieving children, adults, and families.



Register Today!

$25 per participant 18 or older

Free for participants under 18!

