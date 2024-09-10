From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kara's Walk'n'Run To Remember
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Kathy Merkle-Raymond
Location Details:
Mitchell Park
600 East Meadow Drive
Palo Alto, 94386
600 East Meadow Drive
Palo Alto, 94386
Kara's 19th Annual Walk'n'Run to Remember
Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto
Join us for a meaningful event to honor the memory of someone in your life who has died and supporting those navigating grief. Walk or run, enjoy a festival with food, live music, and activities for all ages. Help us raise critical funds for Kara's bereavement support services.
Event Highlights:
5k Walk and Run routes * NEW!! Walk and Run are both 5k!
Join us for food, music, and fun activities
raffles and prizes
Schedule of Events for the October 19th Walk'n'Run Fundraiser:
9am Registration (for those who haven't registered online)
10am 5k Walk and Run begin
11am Festival with a taco bar, music, mental health nonprofit information booths, a memory garden, comfort canines, kids' carnival games, prizes for winning fundraiser teams and raffles!
12:30pm Close of the event
Make a difference in the lives of grieving individuals and families by helping Kara raise critical funds for offering hope and healing to grieving children, adults, and families.
Register Today!
$25 per participant 18 or older
Free for participants under 18!
For more information: https://kara.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/Karas202...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 3:01PM
