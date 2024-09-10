From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace Day SF
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Alessandra Bolger
Location Details:
The New Farm - 10 Cargo Way, San Francisco, California CA
Join us for live music, dances of universal peace and arts & crafts at The New Farm SF.
12:00 pm - Opening Ceremony
12:45 pm - Soul Twin Messiah and Evan Gary Hirsch "The Blue Rocker"
1:30 pm - Voodoo Cabaret
12:15 pm - Speakers
2:45 pm - Rebirth Canal
3:30 pm - Dances of Universal Peace
4:15 pm - The Mighty New Farm Band feat. Cisco
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-day-sf-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 1:20PM
