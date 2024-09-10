From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Peace Day SF

Date:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Alessandra Bolger

Location Details:

The New Farm - 10 Cargo Way, San Francisco, California CA

Join us for live music, dances of universal peace and arts & crafts at The New Farm SF.



12:00 pm - Opening Ceremony



12:45 pm - Soul Twin Messiah and Evan Gary Hirsch "The Blue Rocker"



1:30 pm - Voodoo Cabaret



12:15 pm - Speakers



2:45 pm - Rebirth Canal



3:30 pm - Dances of Universal Peace



4:15 pm - The Mighty New Farm Band feat. Cisco