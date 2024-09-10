The Mawasi Khan Younis massacre and our responsibility to act by Samidoun

Assassinating Palestinians is not a legitimate purpose for one zionist rifle nor for a slew of bunker-buster bombs designed to destroy everything around. Palestinians have the absolute right to resist their colonization, occupation and genocide by all means necessary, including and especially armed struggle, and to form organizations and movements to lead and conduct that struggle.

The Zionist-imperialist massacre that took place at 1 am on September 10, 2024, in Mawasi Khan Younis, on the tents of displaced people, using multiple US-made MK-84 bombs, 2,000-pound bombs with 900 pounds of explosives made by General Dynamics, airlifted to the Zionist regime by the Biden-Harris administration, must arouse all to action. The US has provided at least 14,000 such bombs to the Zionist regime in 2023-2024 alone.



There can be no “everyday” massacres. The ongoing slaughter of the Palestinian people, the genocidal illegitimate settler regime that implements it, is part of a global camp of plunder, massacre, and destruction aimed at the people of the world.



Fabric tents being bombed into sand in a “safe area,” with families (including Fujo, Madi, Tai’ma, and Al-Shaer families) and displaced ppl — many of them born refugees since 1948, forced from their homes to create illegitimate zionist entity on the land of Palestine and denied their right to return ever since, shot in the legs and shot dead and assassinated by occupation soldiers when even marching toward their homes — with a “fire belt.”



The zionist regime attempts to “legitimize” this horrific massacre…. by labeling it an assassination. Let us be very clear: assassinating Palestinians is not a legitimate purpose for one zionist rifle nor for a slew of bunker-buster bombs designed to destroy everything around. Palestinians have the absolute right to resist their colonization, occupation and genocide by all means necessary, including and especially armed struggle, and to form organizations and movements to lead and conduct that struggle. And the zionist regime has no right to exist on the land of Palestine, let alone to “defend itself” from the people it kills, occupies and tortures.



Tents swept off the earth, burned to pieces, craters all around. This is what Zionism is. This is what imperialism is. It is death, plunder and destruction. There is no solution for this crime except for the total defeat of the zionist regime & the total rout of imperialism.



It cannot be any clearer than it is right now that it is the Resistance that stands for life, hope, faith, humanity, justice, and dignity with all of its commitment and sacrifice, and that it is zionism and imperialism that are everything inhumane, repugnant, and, indeed, evil.



The zionist regime is nothing but a temporary entity, even as it attempts to prolong its existence through bloody massacres and US-made-and-funded weaponry. The illusion of its technological superiority is no more. All it has is destruction and death in its arsenal.



The vicious zionist regime must be brought to justice by all means. The Resistance forces are sacrificing everything to do so. We must, at the very least, bare minimum, do everything we can to escalate our movement. Justice must be done, for Palestine & for the world.



May the martyrs dwell in the highest heavens. Victory to the resistance, defeat to zionism and imperialism, and a liberated Palestine, from the river to the sea.