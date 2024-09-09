From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On Apple 2024 Launch, Protest Against Corporate Crimes from the Congo to Palestine
During the 2024 Apple product launch a march and rally was held to protest Apple's exploitation of child miners in the Congo an also their support for Israel's IDF and genocide
On the 2024 Apple launch of new products, a march and rally was held at the world headquarters in Cupertino to protest the crimes of Apple in the Congo where child labor is being used to mine cobalt for Apple products. Speakers also protested the role of Apple in supporting the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.
Apple is providing funding to employees who are in the IDF and committing genocide against the Palestinian people. Speakers also reported that Apple is harassing Muslim employees and allowing harassment by Zionists at the company.
This action and rally took place on September 9, 2024.
