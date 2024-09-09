top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

On Apple 2024 Launch, Protest Against Corporate Crimes from the Congo to Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 9, 2024 5:36PM
During the 2024 Apple product launch a march and rally was held to protest Apple's exploitation of child miners in the Congo an also their support for Israel's IDF and genocide
During the 2024 Apple product launch a march and rally was held to protest Apple's exploitation of child miners in the Congo an also thei...
original image (4032x3024)
On the 2024 Apple launch of new products, a march and rally was held at the world headquarters in Cupertino to protest the crimes of Apple in the Congo where child labor is being used to mine cobalt for Apple products. Speakers also protested the role of Apple in supporting the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Apple is providing funding to employees who are in the IDF and committing genocide against the Palestinian people. Speakers also reported that Apple is harassing Muslim employees and allowing harassment by Zionists at the company.

This action and rally took place on September 9, 2024.

Additional Media:

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Kamala Harris, Zionism, The Demos, The AFL-CIO Tops, Genocide & US Labor Imperialism
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
§Apple Funds Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 9, 2024 5:36PM
sm_img_6480.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple is funding genocide and pays employees who are now in the IDF and committing genocide.
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
§Apple Protest Connected Crimes In Palestine & The Congo
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 9, 2024 5:36PM
sm_img_6534.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The action at the Apple launch of their new phone was protested by Palestinian activists and Congo activists who connected the role of Apple in Palestine and in the Congo where child miners are used to mine cobalt which is used in Apple and other phones.
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
§At the store at Cupertino headquarters
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 9, 2024 5:36PM
sm_img_6436.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters challenged Apple's continued support for the Zionist regime and its genocide. Apple also is harassing it's Muslim employees.
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
§Apple Phone Will Contain AI
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Sep 9, 2024 5:36PM
sm_img_6550.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Apple is now using more AI for it's phone and using AI in supporting the Israeli regime's genocide.
https://youtu.be/EyaIpBZd2HI
