During the 2024 Apple product launch a march and rally was held to protest Apple's exploitation of child miners in the Congo an also their support for Israel's IDF and genocide

On the 2024 Apple launch of new products, a march and rally was held at the world headquarters in Cupertino to protest the crimes of Apple in the Congo where child labor is being used to mine cobalt for Apple products. Speakers also protested the role of Apple in supporting the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.Apple is providing funding to employees who are in the IDF and committing genocide against the Palestinian people. Speakers also reported that Apple is harassing Muslim employees and allowing harassment by Zionists at the company.This action and rally took place on September 9, 2024.Additional Media:Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikKamala Harris, Zionism, The Demos, The AFL-CIO Tops, Genocide & US Labor ImperialismLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangProduction of Labor Video Project