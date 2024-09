Join us for a community-driven door knocking event to encourage our neighbors to vote YES on Measure J. Whether you are a seasoned volunteer or just starting out, you will have a role in getting our neighbors to support an end to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) or factory farming in Sonoma County! This critical measure aims to protect animals, small farms, environment and public health!Why Yes On Measure J?Measure J is a groundbreaking initiative designed to:* End Cruel Practices: Factory farming subjects animals to inhumane conditions. By voting YES on Measure J, we can end the horrific treatment of animals in these industrial facilities.* Protect the Environment: Factory farms contribute significantly to air/water pollution and greenhouse gases. This measure will help preserve our beautiful Sonoma County landscape.* Promote Public Health: Reducing the prevalence of factory farming can decrease the risk of zoonotic diseases from farmed animals to humans.What to ExpectDuring the event, we will:* Gather in Santa Rosa: We will start with a brief training session and set up to equip you with all the necessary information and materials.* Hear from the locals: You'll hear from Sonoma County residents and why they support Measure J.* Distribute Information: You'll be provided with flyers, and talking guides to help inform voters.* Engage with the Community: As we go door-to-door, we'll have meaningful conversations with residents about the importance of voting YES on Measure J.* Support Each Other: You'll be part of a passionate team dedicated to making a difference. We will pair up volunteers to ensure safety and support throughout the event.How to Prepare* Wear Comfortable Shoes: We'll be walking quite a bit, so make sure you're ready for some exercise!* Bring Water: Stay hydrated and energized throughout the morning.* Stay Fueled Up: Snacks and plant-based food will be provided.* Dress Appropriately: Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. It should be sunny and nice weather so a hat and sunscreen are recommended.* We'll be hanging out in Petaluma after outreaching and dinner will be provided! šŸ©µ* Bring a Positive Attitude: Enthusiasm and kindness go a long way in making a positive impression.What: Mass Yes on Measure J voter outreach in Sonoma County to end factory farming!When: Saturday, September 14th from 10am - 4pmWhere: 1970 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CARSVP and Contact Information:Please RSVP to help us organize effectively. You can sign up through our website at http://www.YesOnJ.vote/volunteer Together, we can make a difference. Join us in supporting Measure J and taking a stand against factory farming in Sonoma County!For more information about Yes On Measure J and our campaign, visit http://www.YesOnJ.vote Follow Us on Social Media* Facebook: coalitiontoendfactoryfarming* Twitter: @YesOnJ_* Instagram: @endfactoryfarmingsocoLet's create a better future for Sonoma County, one door at a time!