District 2 Supervisor Candidates Townhall Meeting on Transportation Issues
Saturday, September 14, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Aptos Public Library, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos
Sierra Club, Campaign for Sustainable Transportation, and Friends of the Rail & Trail are sponsoring a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, September 14th, at 10:20am. The Meeting will be held at the Aptos Public Library, 7695 Soquel Drive.
For more information: https://campaignforsustainabletransportati...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 9:40AM
