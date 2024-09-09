District 2 Supervisor Candidates Townhall Meeting on Transportation Issues

Date:

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Campaign for Sustainable Transportation

Location Details:

Aptos Public Library, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos

Sierra Club, Campaign for Sustainable Transportation, and Friends of the Rail & Trail are sponsoring a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, September 14th, at 10:20am. The Meeting will be held at the Aptos Public Library, 7695 Soquel Drive.