From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Seaside Candidate Forum
Date:
Monday, September 30, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Oldemeyer Center, Laguna Grande Ballroom, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside, CA 93955
Seaside City Council and Mayoral candidates will participate in a Candidate Forum, in person, moderated by the League of Women Voters of Monterey County (LWVMC).
6:00 PM: Doors open. Members of the public will begin submitting questions - in English or Spanish. Each question will be presented to each of the seven candidates.
6:30 PM: The candidate forum starts.
In the November 5, 2024 General Election, Seaside voters will elect two city council members for four-year terms, and a mayor for a two-year term.
The LWVMC is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.
🔹 City Council candidates include Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, Diane Agar Ingersoll, Shanda LeBoeuf, and David Pacheco.
🔹 Mayoral candidates include Karla Lobo, Ian Oglesby (incumbent), and Dennis Volk
NO TICKET IS REQUIRED. CAPACITY IS 350.
The forum will be recorded and made available for public viewing after Sept 30 on the League of Women Voters of Monterey County website https://my.lwv.org/california/monterey-county/videos
Co-sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, a non-partisan 501c3 nonprofit organization.
For more questions: Contact Beverly Bean at beverlygb [at] gmail.com
6:00 PM: Doors open. Members of the public will begin submitting questions - in English or Spanish. Each question will be presented to each of the seven candidates.
6:30 PM: The candidate forum starts.
In the November 5, 2024 General Election, Seaside voters will elect two city council members for four-year terms, and a mayor for a two-year term.
The LWVMC is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.
🔹 City Council candidates include Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, Diane Agar Ingersoll, Shanda LeBoeuf, and David Pacheco.
🔹 Mayoral candidates include Karla Lobo, Ian Oglesby (incumbent), and Dennis Volk
NO TICKET IS REQUIRED. CAPACITY IS 350.
The forum will be recorded and made available for public viewing after Sept 30 on the League of Women Voters of Monterey County website https://my.lwv.org/california/monterey-county/videos
Co-sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, a non-partisan 501c3 nonprofit organization.
For more questions: Contact Beverly Bean at beverlygb [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://2024-Seaside-Candidate-Forum.event...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 8, 2024 10:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network