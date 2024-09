Seaside City Council and Mayoral candidates will participate in a Candidate Forum, in person, moderated by the League of Women Voters of Monterey County (LWVMC).6:00 PM: Doors open. Members of the public will begin submitting questions - in English or Spanish. Each question will be presented to each of the seven candidates.6:30 PM: The candidate forum starts.In the November 5, 2024 General Election, Seaside voters will elect two city council members for four-year terms, and a mayor for a two-year term.The LWVMC is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.🔹 City Council candidates include Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, Diane Agar Ingersoll, Shanda LeBoeuf, and David Pacheco.🔹 Mayoral candidates include Karla Lobo, Ian Oglesby (incumbent), and Dennis VolkNO TICKET IS REQUIRED. CAPACITY IS 350.The forum will be recorded and made available for public viewing after Sept 30 on the League of Women Voters of Monterey County website https://my.lwv.org/california/monterey-county/videos Co-sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, a non-partisan 501c3 nonprofit organization.For more questions: Contact Beverly Bean at beverlygb [at] gmail.com