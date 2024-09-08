top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Seaside Candidate Forum

English language flyer
original image (1870x1846)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 30, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Oldemeyer Center, Laguna Grande Ballroom, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside, CA 93955
Seaside City Council and Mayoral candidates will participate in a Candidate Forum, in person, moderated by the League of Women Voters of Monterey County (LWVMC).

6:00 PM: Doors open. Members of the public will begin submitting questions - in English or Spanish. Each question will be presented to each of the seven candidates.

6:30 PM: The candidate forum starts.
In the November 5, 2024 General Election, Seaside voters will elect two city council members for four-year terms, and a mayor for a two-year term.

The LWVMC is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.
🔹 City Council candidates include Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, Diane Agar Ingersoll, Shanda LeBoeuf, and David Pacheco.
🔹 Mayoral candidates include Karla Lobo, Ian Oglesby (incumbent), and Dennis Volk

NO TICKET IS REQUIRED. CAPACITY IS 350.

The forum will be recorded and made available for public viewing after Sept 30 on the League of Women Voters of Monterey County website https://my.lwv.org/california/monterey-county/videos

Co-sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, a non-partisan 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more questions: Contact Beverly Bean at beverlygb [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://2024-Seaside-Candidate-Forum.event...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 8, 2024 10:06PM
§
by Catherine Crockett
Sun, Sep 8, 2024 10:06PM
Spanish language flyer
original image (2010x1896)
https://2024-Seaside-Candidate-Forum.event...
