Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Peace in Sudan: Perspectives and Action

event flyer
original image (2377x3052)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA
Learn about the root causes of the crisis in Sudan, the human impact, and the prospects of transitioning from decades of dictatorship to democracy. Q&A follows. The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers:
🔹 Elsadig Suliman, Arabic Linguist and advocate for peace and Human rights in SudanEsther 🔹 Sprague, Founder and Director of Sudan Unlimited, an organization that supports Sudanese and South Sudanese who are working tirelessly to secure freedom, peace, and justice for Sudan and South Sudan.

Find more information and reserve a seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/1009501525237

Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch, and Veterans For Peace Chapter 46
For more information: http://montereypeaceandjustice@gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 8, 2024 9:02PM
