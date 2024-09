Learn about the root causes of the crisis in Sudan, the human impact, and the prospects of transitioning from decades of dictatorship to democracy. Q&A follows. The event is free and open to the public.Speakers:🔹 Elsadig Suliman, Arabic Linguist and advocate for peace and Human rights in SudanEsther 🔹 Sprague, Founder and Director of Sudan Unlimited, an organization that supports Sudanese and South Sudanese who are working tirelessly to secure freedom, peace, and justice for Sudan and South Sudan.Find more information and reserve a seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/1009501525237 Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch, and Veterans For Peace Chapter 46