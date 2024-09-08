Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now

Date:

Monday, September 16, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

RLB

Location Details:

The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd. at Webster near Japantown

We will be holding signs, dropping banners and chalking to commemorate the second anniversary of Mahsa Jina Amini’s murder (9/16/22) that sparked Iran’s historic 2022-2023 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising.



Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, was an Iranian woman whose arrest in Tehran for opposing mandatory hijab and subsequent death in police custody sparked a wave of protests throughout Iran. People and governments around the world reacted widely to her death.



Our banners:

FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORG

WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM



We are inspired by the political prisoners in Iran, especially the women in Iran’s Evin prison, and their urgent struggle against the rise of executions taking place in Iran as well as their opposition to GENOCIDE in occupied Palestine. We oppose the Islamic Republic’s theocracy, as well as US imperialism and military aid to Israel.



Stop the executions in Iran!



Free Palestine!