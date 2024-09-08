top
Central Valley Health, Housing & Public Services

Homeless Man Attacked in Fresno

by Mike Rhodes
Sun, Sep 8, 2024 12:22PM
This is a video of a homeless man being attacked in Fresno.
"Freddy" De La Rosa, a 47 year old homeless man who was asleep, is brutally attacked in front of Cuca's restaurant in Fresno's Tower District This happened on Sunday, August 18, 2024. He woke up in the hospital after coming out of a coma.  There will be more information about this incident in the October Community Alliance newspaper. We have requested a police report of this incident and will find out if the perpetrator has been arrested.

This 25 second video video is now available on the Community Alliance website. It was banned on YouTube

For more information: https://fresnoalliance.com/homeless-man-at...
