Film series: the American Dream across 250 years

Friday, September 20, 2024

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Screening

David Giesen

415-948-4265

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

San Francisco

Friday, September 20, 6-10 pm: 1776



The US Experience film series explores the mythos of "The American Dream" in its historical, political, and philosophical dimensions.



Over the course of ten months, San Francisco resident and long-time 4-12 educator David Giesen will screen ten films, supplying for each a 15 minute pre-show talk about US American themes embodied in the film. This series aims to be as much entertainment as cause for thoughtful reflection.



The ten films--many are musicals--in presentation order, are, 1776, THE MISFITS (1961), PAINT YOUR WAGON, GONE WITH THE WIND, HELLO DOLLY!, SHOW BOAT, LITTLE TOUGH GUY, CASA BLANCA, WEST SIDE STORY, HAIR



Gratis supper 6-7 pm; pre-film talk 7-7:20; film screening 7:30-9:30; post-film yacking 9:30-10



RSVP requested for food count



There is no charge to attend.