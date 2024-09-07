From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film series: the American Dream across 250 years
Date:
Friday, September 20, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
Friday, September 20, 6-10 pm: 1776
The US Experience film series explores the mythos of "The American Dream" in its historical, political, and philosophical dimensions.
Over the course of ten months, San Francisco resident and long-time 4-12 educator David Giesen will screen ten films, supplying for each a 15 minute pre-show talk about US American themes embodied in the film. This series aims to be as much entertainment as cause for thoughtful reflection.
The ten films--many are musicals--in presentation order, are, 1776, THE MISFITS (1961), PAINT YOUR WAGON, GONE WITH THE WIND, HELLO DOLLY!, SHOW BOAT, LITTLE TOUGH GUY, CASA BLANCA, WEST SIDE STORY, HAIR
Gratis supper 6-7 pm; pre-film talk 7-7:20; film screening 7:30-9:30; post-film yacking 9:30-10
RSVP requested for food count
There is no charge to attend.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
