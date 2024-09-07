top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Five Decades and Ongoing, a Protest for People's Park

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
Brass band plays as police and fire department called to get protester off shipping container wall
Brass band plays as police and fire department called to get protester off shipping container wall
original image (1923x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, Sept. 6)-The University of California, supposedly one of the world's great public institutions of knowledge and learning has, over the years, become woven into the corporate, financial, militarized establishment and divorced from the needs of ordinary people.

Thia was exposed when UC's investments in the war industries that are perpetrating Israel's genocidal war against Palestine, was protested in student encampments that have swept the country.

Opposition to the corporatization of UC exploded during the counter cultural ferment of the nineteen sixties. At UC Berkley, the symbol for this was people's park, a small public park a few blocks from the UC Berkely campus. For over five decades the legal and sometimes physical conflict over who controls the park, the University or the people of Berkeley, has been been ongoing.

As UC seeks to replace the park with student dormitories, the park is in legal limbo. It is entirely walled off by a hideous wall of stacked shipping containers. This wall has become a potent symbol of the disconnect between the corporate state and ordinary people.

Protesters keeping alive the demand for a true people's park gathered at the UC Berkeley entrance and held a rally. After hearing speakers, and with a brass band playing, they marched to People's Park, now walled off. They held another rally next to the shipping containers. As they started to extend the march one of the protesters appeared on top of the wall. The march then circled back.

The police soon appeared, stopped at the wall and conferred about what to do about the ambiguous legal situation. Whose wall is it really? They then called the fire department whose skill in bringing cats down from trees would seem most relevant. The gigantic fire truck arrived and the street was now blocked from all access by flashing police suvs. The firefighters deployed a ladder, a fireman went up the wall and retrieved the protester who presumably came down willingly. The brass band played the whole time bringing a surreal and festive atmosphere. Many congratulated the climber for his defiant act.

See all high resolution photos here.
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_002-25024-z8a_9903.jpg
original image (1921x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_003-25024-z8b_9546.jpg
original image (1400x1506)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_004-25024-z8b_9551.jpg
original image (1400x2242)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_005-25024-z8b_9559.jpg
original image (2386x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_006-25024-z8b_9634.jpg
original image (2216x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_007-25024-z8b_9658.jpg
original image (1400x1863)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_008-25024-z8b_9685.jpg
original image (1713x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_009-25024-z8b_9700.jpg
original image (1400x1650)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_010-25024-z8a_9986.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_011-25024-z8a_0012.jpg
original image (1778x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_012-25024-z8b_9755.jpg
original image (1813x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_013-25024-z8a_0015.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_014-25024-z8a_0026.jpg
original image (1903x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_015-25024-z8a_0043.jpg
original image (2075x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_018-25024-z8a_0073.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_017-25024-z8a_0062.jpg
original image (2004x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_018-25024-z8a_0073_1.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_019-25024-z8a_0079.jpg
original image (2026x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 7, 2024 11:40AM
sm_020-25024-z8a_0085.jpg
original image (2190x1400)
