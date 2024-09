Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley invites the public to come honor Leonard Peltier on his 80th birthday on Thursday 12th September at the south end of Plaza de César Chávez, at the corner of Market Street and San Carlos Street in downtown San José.We will distribute leaflets about Leonard Peltier. We also have two banners we would like to hold. So we need at least 4 people, 2 people on each banner.We will start at 4:30pm and continue until at least 6pm. There is free parking on Delmas Street between Park and San Carlos Streets, which is about 10 - 15 minute walk, depending on how fast you walk. Otherwise, there is a paid parking lot on the south east corner of Market street across from Plaza de César Chávez and the Westin Hotel.For more information about Leonard Peltier: https://www.freeleonardpeltiernow.org/ Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley