March on Satan's Row
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
Meet by Maggiano's
Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
March on (Santana) Satan's Row
Rally to get companies out of Apartheid !
Rally to get government out of Genocide !
For updates: https://bit.ly/satansrow
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 1:33PM
