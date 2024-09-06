top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Kevin Kiley Requests Funding for a Mini-Cop City in Nevada County

by NorCal AntiWar Action
Fri, Sep 6, 2024 11:11AM
Far right CD3 representative Kevin Kiley is requesting $3,000,000 to build an indoor police firearms training facility in Nevada County.
Far right congressman Kevin Kiley has requested $3,000,000 from the house committee of the judiciary and the house committee of transportation and infrastructure to build an indoor police firearms training facility. The agencies which Kiley wants to train in this regional facility are the same ones who have murdered two unhoused community members in this decade, Gabriel Strickland in 2020 and Sage Crawford in 2021.

Currently Kiley is using this still unfunded police training facility as a political tool as evidence for his stance supporting police militarization. Kiley is using people’s lives as a political tool.

Across the country the police are militarizing and building armed training facilities to wage war against the people. In California they’re building cop cities in San Pablo, Santa Cruz, and now Nevada County, and we must do everything in power to stop them from being built. Nevada County needs to fund the people, not the police.

How do we stop this unnecessary escalation of police violence? We get creative, we aren’t the face of resistance, we merely found out the information. The solution is take to matters into your own hands, don’t wait for someone else to give direction, take action. Organizations and elusive autonomous groups can only go so far, if you want something done then get it done.

Stop Cop City, in New York City, in Atlanta, in San Pablo, in Santa Cruz, and in Nevada County.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code