Kevin Kiley Requests Funding for a Mini-Cop City in Nevada County by NorCal AntiWar Action

Far right CD3 representative Kevin Kiley is requesting $3,000,000 to build an indoor police firearms training facility in Nevada County.

Far right congressman Kevin Kiley has requested $3,000,000 from the house committee of the judiciary and the house committee of transportation and infrastructure to build an indoor police firearms training facility. The agencies which Kiley wants to train in this regional facility are the same ones who have murdered two unhoused community members in this decade, Gabriel Strickland in 2020 and Sage Crawford in 2021.



Currently Kiley is using this still unfunded police training facility as a political tool as evidence for his stance supporting police militarization. Kiley is using people’s lives as a political tool.



Across the country the police are militarizing and building armed training facilities to wage war against the people. In California they’re building cop cities in San Pablo, Santa Cruz, and now Nevada County, and we must do everything in power to stop them from being built. Nevada County needs to fund the people, not the police.



How do we stop this unnecessary escalation of police violence? We get creative, we aren’t the face of resistance, we merely found out the information. The solution is take to matters into your own hands, don’t wait for someone else to give direction, take action. Organizations and elusive autonomous groups can only go so far, if you want something done then get it done.



Stop Cop City, in New York City, in Atlanta, in San Pablo, in Santa Cruz, and in Nevada County.