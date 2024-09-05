San Francisco police have attacked a Black mother of five for jaywalking. They assaulted her and then the District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been covering it up.

Christiana Porter is a mother of five in San Francisco and was attacked by San Francisco police for jaywalking. At an NAACP press conference on September 5, 2024 she talked about the attack and also responded to a speech by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who claimed she was fighting systemic racism.Porter was angry that Jenkins has refused to hold the police responsible for their assault and injuries on her. Under jaywalking regulations you can only issue a citation to a pedestrian if the pedestrian has caused a hazardous situation which was not the case.Jenkins has dropped all prosecutions of police for previous murder charges under Chesin Boudin and is endorsed by the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.Jenkins was also put into office with the support of rightwing billionaires in San Francisco is also prosecuting the Golden Gate 26 who are activists who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the US supported genocide in Gaza.Jenkins put up a tweet that the protesters were all supporters of Hamas and she later took that down. She has also taken gifts from the San Francisco Israeli consulate.Additional Media:"Ground Zero" Racist Attack In SF Against South African Women Wendy DrewChief Scott put on the spot at press conference over SF anti-Black incidentsStore's surveillance video shows San Francisco woman's attack, savage beatingSF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop The Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters Of The Golden Gate 26Production Of Labor Video Project