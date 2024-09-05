From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"I'm Just Trying to Stay Alive" SF Police Attack Black Mother of 5 & DA Jenkins Cover-up
San Francisco police have attacked a Black mother of five for jaywalking. They assaulted her and then the District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been covering it up.
Christiana Porter is a mother of five in San Francisco and was attacked by San Francisco police for jaywalking. At an NAACP press conference on September 5, 2024 she talked about the attack and also responded to a speech by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who claimed she was fighting systemic racism.
Porter was angry that Jenkins has refused to hold the police responsible for their assault and injuries on her. Under jaywalking regulations you can only issue a citation to a pedestrian if the pedestrian has caused a hazardous situation which was not the case.
Jenkins has dropped all prosecutions of police for previous murder charges under Chesin Boudin and is endorsed by the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.
Jenkins was also put into office with the support of rightwing billionaires in San Francisco is also prosecuting the Golden Gate 26 who are activists who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the US supported genocide in Gaza.
Jenkins put up a tweet that the protesters were all supporters of Hamas and she later took that down. She has also taken gifts from the San Francisco Israeli consulate.
Additional Media:
"Ground Zero" Racist Attack In SF Against South African Women Wendy Drew
https://youtu.be/xV9SMQ_nEn0
Chief Scott put on the spot at press conference over SF anti-Black incidents
https://missionlocal.org/2024/09/chief-scott-put-on-the-spot-at-press-conference-over-sf-anti-black-incidents/
Store's surveillance video shows San Francisco woman's attack, savage beating
https://www.ktvu.com/news/stores-surveillance-video-captures-sf-womans-attack-savage-beating
SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop The Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters Of The Golden Gate 26
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www..labormedia.net
Porter was angry that Jenkins has refused to hold the police responsible for their assault and injuries on her. Under jaywalking regulations you can only issue a citation to a pedestrian if the pedestrian has caused a hazardous situation which was not the case.
Jenkins has dropped all prosecutions of police for previous murder charges under Chesin Boudin and is endorsed by the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.
Jenkins was also put into office with the support of rightwing billionaires in San Francisco is also prosecuting the Golden Gate 26 who are activists who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the US supported genocide in Gaza.
Jenkins put up a tweet that the protesters were all supporters of Hamas and she later took that down. She has also taken gifts from the San Francisco Israeli consulate.
Additional Media:
"Ground Zero" Racist Attack In SF Against South African Women Wendy Drew
https://youtu.be/xV9SMQ_nEn0
Chief Scott put on the spot at press conference over SF anti-Black incidents
https://missionlocal.org/2024/09/chief-scott-put-on-the-spot-at-press-conference-over-sf-anti-black-incidents/
Store's surveillance video shows San Francisco woman's attack, savage beating
https://www.ktvu.com/news/stores-surveillance-video-captures-sf-womans-attack-savage-beating
SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop The Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters Of The Golden Gate 26
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www..labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xgH9Dle5EHc
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network