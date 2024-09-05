top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

"I'm Just Trying to Stay Alive" SF Police Attack Black Mother of 5 & DA Jenkins Cover-up

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Sep 5, 2024 8:13PM
San Francisco police have attacked a Black mother of five for jaywalking. They assaulted her and then the District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been covering it up.
Christiana Porter Was Assaulted By San Francisco Police For Jaywalking
original image (4032x3024)
Christiana Porter is a mother of five in San Francisco and was attacked by San Francisco police for jaywalking. At an NAACP press conference on September 5, 2024 she talked about the attack and also responded to a speech by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who claimed she was fighting systemic racism.

Porter was angry that Jenkins has refused to hold the police responsible for their assault and injuries on her. Under jaywalking regulations you can only issue a citation to a pedestrian if the pedestrian has caused a hazardous situation which was not the case.

Jenkins has dropped all prosecutions of police for previous murder charges under Chesin Boudin and is endorsed by the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.

Jenkins was also put into office with the support of rightwing billionaires in San Francisco is also prosecuting the Golden Gate 26 who are activists who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the US supported genocide in Gaza.

Jenkins put up a tweet that the protesters were all supporters of Hamas and she later took that down. She has also taken gifts from the San Francisco Israeli consulate.

Additional Media:
"Ground Zero" Racist Attack In SF Against South African Women Wendy Drew
https://youtu.be/xV9SMQ_nEn0
Chief Scott put on the spot at press conference over SF anti-Black incidents
https://missionlocal.org/2024/09/chief-scott-put-on-the-spot-at-press-conference-over-sf-anti-black-incidents/

Store's surveillance video shows San Francisco woman's attack, savage beating
https://www.ktvu.com/news/stores-surveillance-video-captures-sf-womans-attack-savage-beating

SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop The Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters Of The Golden Gate 26
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www..labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xgH9Dle5EHc
§SF DA Brooke Jenkins Is Covering Up The Attack Of A Black Mother of 5 For Jaywalking
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Sep 5, 2024 8:13PM
sm_jenkins_brooke_at_naacp_on_racism.jpg
original image (2734x2128)
Mayor London Breed's DA Brooke Jenkins is covering up the assault of Christiana Porter, a mother of 5 for jaywalking in San Francisco. Jenkins spoke at an NAACP press conference on systemic racism and ignored the brutal attack in San Francisco under her administration. She was put in office by rightwing billionaires and London Breed who was just given 1 million dollars by former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She has also dropped all charges against police who have been under charges for murder.
https://youtu.be/xgH9Dle5EHc
§Christina Porter Was Thrown Against The Wall Before Being Arrested
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Sep 5, 2024 8:13PM
sm_porter_christiana_against_the_wall.jpg
original image (2272x2368)
The brutal attack on Christiana Porter is being ignored by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and also San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
https://youtu.be/xgH9Dle5EHc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code