Berkeley Candidate Chip Moore Scolds City Council for their "Astoundingly Spineless Move" by Hank Pellissier

Zionist Politicians are Lambasted in On-Going Conflict

John “Chip” Moore is a Berkeley City Council candidate for District 3 who is NOT impressed with the present leadership.



He flamed the current council members with highly-critical statements after they cancelled the recent Peace and Justice Commission meeting that was preparing a ceasefire resolution for the politicians to discuss.



Many neighboring cities - Oakland, Richmond, Hayward, Daly City, etc. - have passed measures condemning Israel’s brutality, but myopic Berkeley continues to support the genocidal state of Israel.



Chip Moore passionate words were as follows:



“My heart is broken because yesterday, without any meaningful debate, Berkeley chose to do and say nothing. In an astoundingly spineless move, even for this City Council, the council conspired to remove a proposal for a ceasefire from the Peace and Justice Commission’s agenda to avoid taking a public stance. Powers within the council removed one commissioner and threatened to remove another. In an undemocratic act, the city administration canceled last night’s Peace and Justice Commission meeting, citing a technicality that had been known for over a week. Worst of all, they caved to a movement that has lost touch with the reality of our city’s values.”



“My heart aches because this council has betrayed its legacy. It operates through deliberate obfuscation and cloaked decision-making. Secrecy and bureaucracy now rule, leading to closed-door decisions made by individuals who don’t have Berkeley’s best interests at heart. Ever since Mario Savio stood before Sproul Hall to lead the Free Speech Movement, Berkeley – not just the University of California, but the city itself – has been at the forefront of defending open dialogue and transparency."



"As former First Lady Rosalynn Carter once said, ‘A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.’ Where is the leadership in Berkeley now? How much longer will the council allow outside interests to dictate the voice of our community? What price are they willing to pay to stay in power, and what price are they willing to accept?”



Chip Moore is currently the Berkeley Police Accountability Chair.

Voting takes place on November 5.

