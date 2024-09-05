From the Open-Publishing Calendar
GOTV: Reaching Our Unhoused & Homeless Neighbors - Ballot Access Post SCOTUS Grants Pass
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Other
Poor People's Campaign CA
Online via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvf-CpqjkiG9J0cTrJwOs
PPC CA: GOTV efforts to reach our unhoused and homeless neighbors
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 6:30pm | Online
In the wake of the U.S.Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision, cities across the state have stepped up sweeps of encampments and harassment of people who are unhoused. In addition to being cruel, this is a form of voter suppression, making it more difficult for unhoused people to get ballots and know where to vote.
You can help! Join us to learn effective strategies for getting out the vote among those who are homeless and unhoused, including voter registration tips, working with local county registrars and new outreach materials.
For more information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/commit...
