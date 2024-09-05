top
California Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

GOTV: Reaching Our Unhoused & Homeless Neighbors - Ballot Access Post SCOTUS Grants Pass

Online via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvf-CpqjkiG9J0cTrJwOs
Date:
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Poor People's Campaign CA
Location Details:
Online via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvf-CpqjkiG9J0cTrJwOs
PPC CA: GOTV efforts to reach our unhoused and homeless neighbors

Wednesday, Sep. 18, 6:30pm | Online

In the wake of the U.S.Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision, cities across the state have stepped up sweeps of encampments and harassment of people who are unhoused. In addition to being cruel, this is a form of voter suppression, making it more difficult for unhoused people to get ballots and know where to vote.

You can help! Join us to learn effective strategies for getting out the vote among those who are homeless and unhoused, including voter registration tips, working with local county registrars and new outreach materials.
For more information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/commit...
by Poor People's Campaign CA
Thu, Sep 5, 2024 4:24PM
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/commit...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
