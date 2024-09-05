From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Mime Troupe: "American Dreams" - Interview With Director Velina Brown
Interview with Velina Brown, director of "American Dreams" 2024 San Francisco Mime Troupe play.
Listen now:
Interview with Velina Brown, director of "American Dreams" 2024 San Francisco Mime Troupe play. Shows in Santa Cruz this weekend on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 7 & 8) at 3PM at Laurel Park at London Nelson Center.
This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin in August, 2024 on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org.
For more information: https://www.metrosiliconvalley.com/san-fra...
