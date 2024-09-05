top
View events for the week of 9/24/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections

Ballot in Brief: Learn About the San Francisco Ballot Measures in 2024 w/ LWV SF & UCSF

Online via Zoom: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballot-in-brief-learn-about-the-san-francisco-ballot-measures-virtual-tickets-1004864796657
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters SF & UCSF
Location Details:
Online via Zoom: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballot-in-brief-learn-about-the-san-francisco-ballot-measures-virtual-tickets-1004864796657
Ballot in Brief: City of San Francisco Ballot Measures 2024

Tuesday, September 24 at 12 - 1pm PDT

Join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco and UC San Francisco for a nonpartisan walk-through of the qualified local ballot measures that will be on your ballot for the November 5, 2024 election!

This is an online event on Zoom. The information for watching on Zoom will be sent in your registration confirmation.

This event will be recorded and posted on LWVSF's YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@leagueofwomenvotersf) and SFGovTV's YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@SFGovTV) channels. Registered attendees will get an email with a link to the recording.

---

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco (LWVSF) is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that defends democracy. We provide education to encourage people to vote in elections and participate in government. We also engage in advocacy to influence public policy that benefits the community. People of all genders are welcome. We do not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

UC San Francisco (UCSF) is the leading university dedicated to advancing health worldwide through preeminent biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. We are committed to encouraging civic participation throughout our campus and community. You are the Difference. VOTE.

---

Your voting districts may have changed. To find your voting districts, use the Department of Elections online tool, call 415-554-4375, or email sfvote [at] sfgov.org.

By registering for, participating in, or attending this event, you confirm that you understand and consent that your name, voice, image, appearance, likeness, or other information may be recorded or otherwise captured for use by the event organizer and its partners.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballot-in-bri...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 3:36PM
