Ballot in Brief: City of San Francisco Ballot Measures 2024Tuesday, September 24 at 12 - 1pm PDTJoin the League of Women Voters of San Francisco and UC San Francisco for a nonpartisan walk-through of the qualified local ballot measures that will be on your ballot for the November 5, 2024 election!This is an online event on Zoom. The information for watching on Zoom will be sent in your registration confirmation.This event will be recorded and posted on LWVSF's YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@leagueofwomenvotersf ) and SFGovTV's YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@SFGovTV ) channels. Registered attendees will get an email with a link to the recording.---The League of Women Voters of San Francisco (LWVSF) is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that defends democracy. We provide education to encourage people to vote in elections and participate in government. We also engage in advocacy to influence public policy that benefits the community. People of all genders are welcome. We do not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Learn more at lwvsf.org.UC San Francisco (UCSF) is the leading university dedicated to advancing health worldwide through preeminent biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. We are committed to encouraging civic participation throughout our campus and community. You are the Difference. VOTE.---Your voting districts may have changed. To find your voting districts, use the Department of Elections online tool, call 415-554-4375, or email sfvote [at] sfgov.org.