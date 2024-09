Hear firsthand accounts of the DNC protests in Chicago from FSP and Radical Women'ssocialist feminist contingent.They'll share their experiences marching with thousands for Palestine, reproductive justice and bodily autonomy as well as report on the positive reception to the call for a Labor Party-an independent political voice for working and oppressed people.Join this special FSP meeting to learn how you can be part of organizing for inclusive working-class power.Sunday, September 8th, 2 pmNew Valencia Hall747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni lines #5,19, 27, 31, 38, 49Or online via Zoom (Register: https://tinyurl.com/FSPReportBack Sponsored by Freedom Socialist PartyFor more information or to arrange childcare or volunteer to help:Call 415-864-1278Or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com Check out our website, https://www.socialism.com