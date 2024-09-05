top
San Francisco Government & Elections

One City, Two Realities: Eyewitness Reports from Protesters at the DNC

One City, Two Realities: Report from Protests at DNC, Sunday September 8 @ 2 pm, 747 Polk St, SF
Date:
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni lines #5,19, 27, 31, 38, 49

Or online via Zoom (Register: https://tinyurl.com/FSPReportBack)
Hear firsthand accounts of the DNC protests in Chicago from FSP and Radical Women's
socialist feminist contingent.

They'll share their experiences marching with thousands for Palestine, reproductive justice and bodily autonomy as well as report on the positive reception to the call for a Labor Party-an independent political voice for working and oppressed people.

Join this special FSP meeting to learn how you can be part of organizing for inclusive working-class power.

Sunday, September 8th, 2 pm

New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni lines #5,19, 27, 31, 38, 49

Or online via Zoom (Register: https://tinyurl.com/FSPReportBack)

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
For more information or to arrange childcare or volunteer to help:
Call 415-864-1278
Or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com

Check out our website, https://www.socialism.com !

For more information: https://socialism.com/event/reports-from-p...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 2:37PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
