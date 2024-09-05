top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/26/2024
East Bay Government & Elections

"Bad Faith": Film on White Christian Nationalism Threatening U.S. Democracy (Berkeley)

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood 2966 College Ave Berkeley, CA 94705 FREE
original image (1000x1477)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Pacific School of Religion
Location Details:
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood
2966 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705

FREE
Join Pacific School of Religion at Berkeley's Elmwood Theater for a FREE screening of "BAD FAITH: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy."

"Bad Faith" depicts how Christian Nationalist leaders have spread fear and anger for decades, distorting political issues into Biblical battles between good and evil. Discover the origins of this organized move for power and the grassroots coalition of secular and interfaith leaders bravely confronting the unholy forces threatening democracy.

Date: Thursday, September 26 at 7 - 9pm PT

Location: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave (cross street Ashby), Berkeley, CA 94705

FREE Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earl-lecture-in-person-screening-bad-faith-tickets-956525041147

Host: Pacific School of Religion

This event is part of PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series, Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy, which included both in-person and online/hybrid events.


ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"

https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about

Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/

FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.

What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?

BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.

Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.

The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.


ADDITIONAL EVENTS:

PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series: Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy

https://www.psr.edu/news/psr-announces-2024-earl-lecture-series-disruptive-ai-christian-nationalism-and-democracy/

Schedule

September 17th: AI and Religion at the Dawn of a New Era

September 24th: AI and Religion as Technologies of Communal Meaning Making

September 26th: In-Person Screening: Bad Faith at the Elmwood Theater in Berkeley

October 1st: What Was Meant for Evil: Making AI and Religion Work for Us

October 8: Manufacturing Hope: Leveraging Religious and Technological Connectivity to Advance the Common Good
For more information: https://www.psr.edu/events/earl-lecture-in...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 10:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code