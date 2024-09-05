From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"Bad Faith": Film on White Christian Nationalism Threatening U.S. Democracy (Berkeley)
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Pacific School of Religion
Location Details:
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood
2966 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
FREE
2966 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
FREE
Join Pacific School of Religion at Berkeley's Elmwood Theater for a FREE screening of "BAD FAITH: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy."
"Bad Faith" depicts how Christian Nationalist leaders have spread fear and anger for decades, distorting political issues into Biblical battles between good and evil. Discover the origins of this organized move for power and the grassroots coalition of secular and interfaith leaders bravely confronting the unholy forces threatening democracy.
Date: Thursday, September 26 at 7 - 9pm PT
Location: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave (cross street Ashby), Berkeley, CA 94705
FREE Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earl-lecture-in-person-screening-bad-faith-tickets-956525041147
Host: Pacific School of Religion
This event is part of PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series, Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy, which included both in-person and online/hybrid events.
ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"
https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about
Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/
FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.
What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?
BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.
Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.
The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.
ADDITIONAL EVENTS:
PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series: Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy
https://www.psr.edu/news/psr-announces-2024-earl-lecture-series-disruptive-ai-christian-nationalism-and-democracy/
Schedule
September 17th: AI and Religion at the Dawn of a New Era
September 24th: AI and Religion as Technologies of Communal Meaning Making
September 26th: In-Person Screening: Bad Faith at the Elmwood Theater in Berkeley
October 1st: What Was Meant for Evil: Making AI and Religion Work for Us
October 8: Manufacturing Hope: Leveraging Religious and Technological Connectivity to Advance the Common Good
"Bad Faith" depicts how Christian Nationalist leaders have spread fear and anger for decades, distorting political issues into Biblical battles between good and evil. Discover the origins of this organized move for power and the grassroots coalition of secular and interfaith leaders bravely confronting the unholy forces threatening democracy.
Date: Thursday, September 26 at 7 - 9pm PT
Location: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave (cross street Ashby), Berkeley, CA 94705
FREE Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earl-lecture-in-person-screening-bad-faith-tickets-956525041147
Host: Pacific School of Religion
This event is part of PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series, Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy, which included both in-person and online/hybrid events.
ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"
https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about
Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/
FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.
What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?
BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.
Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.
The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.
ADDITIONAL EVENTS:
PSR’s 2024 Earl Lecture Series: Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy
https://www.psr.edu/news/psr-announces-2024-earl-lecture-series-disruptive-ai-christian-nationalism-and-democracy/
Schedule
September 17th: AI and Religion at the Dawn of a New Era
September 24th: AI and Religion as Technologies of Communal Meaning Making
September 26th: In-Person Screening: Bad Faith at the Elmwood Theater in Berkeley
October 1st: What Was Meant for Evil: Making AI and Religion Work for Us
October 8: Manufacturing Hope: Leveraging Religious and Technological Connectivity to Advance the Common Good
For more information: https://www.psr.edu/events/earl-lecture-in...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 10:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network