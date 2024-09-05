top
North Bay
North Bay
View events for the week of 9/9/2024
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

"Bad Faith": Christian Nationalism's Threat to Democracy Film & Panel: Peter Coyote & more

Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy Napa, CA 94558 FREE film and panel event
original image (1000x1477)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 09, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Keep the Faith Napa Campaign
Location Details:
Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA 94558

FREE film and panel event
Join a screening of the new documentary, "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy."

The Keep the Faith Napa Campaign invites you to attend a critically important screening of the recent documentary, Bad Faith, a searing new film that highlights the history behind the rise of Christian Nationalism in the U.S., and the threat it poses to our democracy.

Bad Faith exposes the sinister intentions of the Christian Nationalism movement and shines a light on its unholy efforts to upend the Constitution, by implementing their 900-page policy document, Project 2025, and impose its version of Biblical law on all Americans.

Date: September 9th at 5:30pm

Location: Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, Main Stage

FREE Tickets here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=774642

Host: Keep the Faith Napa Campaign of the Napa Valley Interfaith Council


PANEL: Question and answer panel immediately following the film. The panel includes:

--Pastor Marylee Sheffer, Napa Valley Interfaith Council

--Reverend Jay Lang, Napa Valley Interfaith Council

--Peter Coyote, film narrator. Actor/Writer Coyote has performed as an actor in over 160 films for theaters and TV. He is a double Emmy-Award winning narrator of over 50 documentary films. He is also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest and transmitted teacher working with his students in Wild Dog Sargha.


ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"

https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about

Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/

FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.

What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?

BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.

Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.

The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.


Keep the Faith Napa Campaign

Dick and Ann Grace, Interfaith Council, Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living, Crosswalk Church, Napa Methodist Church, Indivisible, Progressive Women, Joelle Gallagher and Bill Chadwick, Brad Wagenknecht, Wild Dog Productions: Peter Coyote and Laura Keller Coyote
For more information: https://performingartsnapavalley.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 10:03AM
