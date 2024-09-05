City Council Resolution in Support of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe

Date:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the SF Bay Area

Location Details:

San José City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San José

Please be sure to join us on September 17th at City Hall to help us make a strong statement to the City Council that our People deserve to be seen in the eyes of the federal government.



We will be rallying outside City Hall at noon. We are asking all of our supporters, friends, and allies to join us in City Council Chambers at 1:30 pm to deliver public comments in support of the resolution.



The resolution calls on Congress and the Administration to take corrective action and finally add us to the official list of federally recognized tribes. That list was first drafted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1978. That year, the BIA erred in omitting us from that list, despite the fact that we were previously federally recognized as the Verona Band of Alameda County.



Joe Biden and Deb Haaland should finally do the right thing and simply admit the government's mistake and add us to the list. This type of corrective action has been afforded to three other California tribes that were similarly situated as Muwekma: the Ione Band of Miwok, the Tejon Tribe, and Lower Lake Rancheria.



#TrailofTruth

#justiceformuwekma