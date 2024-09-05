2024 California Admission Day - 1849 Negro Bar, Mormon Island, Negro Hill - Gold District

Date:

Monday, September 09, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Historic Leidesdorff Plaza

and

West Steps, California State Capitol

On September 9, 1850, California officially became our 31st State of the United States of America via passage and signing US Senate Bill 169, yes that initial California 169.



From Old Sacramento to Negro Bar, Mormon Island and Negro Hill, our 1849 California Gold Mining District, the world's first "viral story" comes alive at breakfast, 2024 California Admission Day, Leidesdorff Plaza, Historic Folsom Station.



Early California written history begins with the early 16th-century romance novel entitled, Las Sergas de Esplandián (The Adventures of Esplandián), Baja Sur and Alta California named of an island populated by Negro women warriors, led by Queen Califia.



The authentic history of Historic Negro Bar, Alta California held captive by a new California Legislative appropriation to CA State Parks who may explore CA Pan African contributions during the transition from Mexican rule to United States Military conquest, apart of various State Parks statewide.



Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. acquired Rancho Rio De Los Americanos in 1844. His 35,521 acre Mexican Land Grant, uniquely stipulated that he would not disturb the migrations of Nisenan/Maidu nations upon land newly entitled to the man we affectionately call today, our "African Founding Father of California."



Beginning in January 1848, throughout the initial California Gold Mining District along today's American River Basin, people of Pan African Ancestry remain key salient contributors to the forward flow of humanity.



Gold was discovered upstream along the south fork of the American River in Coloma Valley.

In the initial Gold Mining District, prospecting for gold was a very difficult, a physical full-time occupation, usually driving most men mad and financially destitute.



The leading regional mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar were well established by fall of 1849 as political notions evolved far away at Colton Hall, Monterey during the California Constitution Convention and initial California State Legislature.



On September 9, 1850, officially California Admission Day, our gold mining town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County was a bustling transportation hub for the regional gold mining district and offered a very unique strategic location for regional economic development.



New York Railroad Engineer Theodore Judah created a survey map, dated September 1854 that was utilized to show the viability and strategic importance of the first Commerical Railroad in the West. Wall Street, NY financial markets invested in the construction of the Sacramento Valley Railroad, Inc, that terminated at the crossing of the American River at Negro Bar, Sacramento County.



September 9, 1850, is California Admission Day, let's explore the opportunities.



Everyone is invited to celebrate the official birthday of our Great State of California and reflect upon authentic history of the Gold Mining Towns of Mormon Island, Negro Hill and Negro Bar, along today's American River Parkway, City of Folsom, California and after lunch at our California State Capitol.