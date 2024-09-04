top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Join In! Giant Trump Chicken Erection Action

Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto 200 University Ave Palo Alto intersection University/Emerson
Date:
Friday, September 06, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto
200 University Ave
Palo Alto
intersection University/Emerson
The Giant Trump Chicken symbolizes America's burning question: Can Trump handle next Tuesday's debate with Harris? Or will he find some excuse to "chicken" out? Join us on 9/6 Friday at 3pm in Palo Alto to stand by the Grannies' ere*tion of the giant look-alike. (We did similar action outside a Trump fundraiser in 2019 see second photo). We will lead a rousing sing-along and there will be plenty of time to take photos! Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto 200 University Ave intersection Emerson.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 6:56PM
§2019 Palo Alto Hills--Trump's heavily secured motorcade drove by
by Raging Grannies
Wed, Sep 4, 2024 6:56PM
sm_screenshot_2024-09-04_at_4.38.43_pm.jpg
original image (836x854)
Photo by M Souza, ProBonoPhoto
