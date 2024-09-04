Join In! Giant Trump Chicken Erection Action

Date:

Friday, September 06, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies

Email:

Location Details:

Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto

200 University Ave

Palo Alto

intersection University/Emerson

The Giant Trump Chicken symbolizes America's burning question: Can Trump handle next Tuesday's debate with Harris? Or will he find some excuse to "chicken" out? Join us on 9/6 Friday at 3pm in Palo Alto to stand by the Grannies' ere*tion of the giant look-alike. (We did similar action outside a Trump fundraiser in 2019 see second photo). We will lead a rousing sing-along and there will be plenty of time to take photos! Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto 200 University Ave intersection Emerson.