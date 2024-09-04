From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
November election candidates' forum with candidates for SF Mayor & SF Board of Supervisors
Date:
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
UU Center, Geary @ Franklin
On September 12, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm, SF candidates for Mayor and Board of Supervisors will speak and answer questions posed by advocates for the elderly, disabled and the general public at the UU Center, Geary @ Franklin. Sponsored by the California Alliance for Retired Americans and Senior and Disability Action. SF and California ballot measure recommendations will be made as well. Keynote speaker: Former state assemblyman Tom Ammiano.
Appearing, speaking and answering questions will be candidates from the following races:
SF Mayor: London Breed v. Mark Farrell v. Aaron Peskin v. Daniel Lurie v. Asha Safi;
SF Board of Supervisors:
District 1: Connie Chan v. Marjan Philhour;
District 3: Dean Preston v. Bilal Mahmood;
District 9: Trevor Chandler v. Jackie Fielder v. Robert Hernandez
We will have state and local ballet measure recommendations, too!
Appearing, speaking and answering questions will be candidates from the following races:
SF Mayor: London Breed v. Mark Farrell v. Aaron Peskin v. Daniel Lurie v. Asha Safi;
SF Board of Supervisors:
District 1: Connie Chan v. Marjan Philhour;
District 3: Dean Preston v. Bilal Mahmood;
District 9: Trevor Chandler v. Jackie Fielder v. Robert Hernandez
We will have state and local ballet measure recommendations, too!
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/CARAforum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 5:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network