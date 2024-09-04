top
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

November election candidates' forum with candidates for SF Mayor & SF Board of Supervisors

Senior & Disability Action logo
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
UU Center, Geary @ Franklin
On September 12, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm, SF candidates for Mayor and Board of Supervisors will speak and answer questions posed by advocates for the elderly, disabled and the general public at the UU Center, Geary @ Franklin. Sponsored by the California Alliance for Retired Americans and Senior and Disability Action. SF and California ballot measure recommendations will be made as well. Keynote speaker: Former state assemblyman Tom Ammiano.

Appearing, speaking and answering questions will be candidates from the following races:

SF Mayor: London Breed v. Mark Farrell v. Aaron Peskin v. Daniel Lurie v. Asha Safi;

SF Board of Supervisors:
District 1: Connie Chan v. Marjan Philhour;
District 3: Dean Preston v. Bilal Mahmood;
District 9: Trevor Chandler v. Jackie Fielder v. Robert Hernandez
We will have state and local ballet measure recommendations, too!


For more information: http://tinyurl.com/CARAforum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 5:51PM
by Art Persyko
Wed, Sep 4, 2024 5:51PM
California Alliance for Retired Americans logo
original image (1024x955)
The California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) is a statewide nonprofit organization that unites retired workers and community groups to win social and economic justice, full civil rights, and a better, more secure future for ourselves, our families, and future generations.
http://tinyurl.com/CARAforum
