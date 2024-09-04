November election candidates' forum with candidates for SF Mayor & SF Board of Supervisors

Date:

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

UU Center, Geary @ Franklin

On September 12, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm, SF candidates for Mayor and Board of Supervisors will speak and answer questions posed by advocates for the elderly, disabled and the general public at the UU Center, Geary @ Franklin. Sponsored by the California Alliance for Retired Americans and Senior and Disability Action. SF and California ballot measure recommendations will be made as well. Keynote speaker: Former state assemblyman Tom Ammiano.



Appearing, speaking and answering questions will be candidates from the following races:



SF Mayor: London Breed v. Mark Farrell v. Aaron Peskin v. Daniel Lurie v. Asha Safi;



SF Board of Supervisors:

District 1: Connie Chan v. Marjan Philhour;

District 3: Dean Preston v. Bilal Mahmood;

District 9: Trevor Chandler v. Jackie Fielder v. Robert Hernandez

We will have state and local ballet measure recommendations, too!





