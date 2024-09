Free event. All are welcome. Enjoy a potluck dinner and a short video on International Mayors for Peace. Monterey Peninsula Mayors for Peace will be honored. Bring a dish to share if you can.The 2024 Theme for the International Day of Peace is “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration and a Program of Action on a Culture of Peace.For more information, visit the Weekly Peace Calendar sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County. https://tinyurl.com/Weekly-Peace-Calendar