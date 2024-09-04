From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day of Peace Celebration
Saturday, September 21, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Screening
Sidney Ramsden-Scott
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
Free event. All are welcome. Enjoy a potluck dinner and a short video on International Mayors for Peace. Monterey Peninsula Mayors for Peace will be honored. Bring a dish to share if you can.
The 2024 Theme for the International Day of Peace is “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration and a Program of Action on a Culture of Peace.
For more information, visit the Weekly Peace Calendar sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County. https://tinyurl.com/Weekly-Peace-Calendar
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 2:27PM
