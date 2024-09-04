From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento: Emergency Demonstration for Palestine!
Date:
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sac4Palestine
Location Details:
16th & J St
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Emergency Demonstration! Stop the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank!
With U.S. weapons, money, and political cover, Israel is continuing to kill and maim children, women, and men in Gaza and has now expanded its genocide into the West Bank. We demand that the U.S. stop funding this genocide and stop sending weapons to Israel immediately.
With U.S. weapons, money, and political cover, Israel is continuing to kill and maim children, women, and men in Gaza and has now expanded its genocide into the West Bank. We demand that the U.S. stop funding this genocide and stop sending weapons to Israel immediately.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/emergency-demost...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 11:34AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network