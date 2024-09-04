Sacramento: Emergency Demonstration for Palestine!

Date:

Wednesday, September 04, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Sac4Palestine

Location Details:

16th & J St

Sacramento, CA

Emergency Demonstration! Stop the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank!



With U.S. weapons, money, and political cover, Israel is continuing to kill and maim children, women, and men in Gaza and has now expanded its genocide into the West Bank. We demand that the U.S. stop funding this genocide and stop sending weapons to Israel immediately.



