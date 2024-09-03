From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hands off the West Bank!
Date:
Friday, September 06, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José City Hall Plaza
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
HANDS OFF THE WEST BANK !!!
Protest and rally at San José City Hall
Assaults on refugee camps, including those in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem, constitute the largest attack by Zionists on the West Bank in over 20 years. Bold-faced forced displacement exposes the genocidal intent of the Zionist entity.
Join us Friday, September 6th, 6:30pm at San José City Hall to demand Hands Off the West Bank! Stop the Genocide on Palestine! No More Zionist Apartheid and Terrorism! Stop U.S. Aid to Israel! Victory to the Palestinian Resistance!
Initiated by San José Against War (SJAW)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_TyObuS6D3/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 9:52PM
