Hands off the West Bank!

Date:

Friday, September 06, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San José Against War

Location Details:

San José City Hall Plaza

200 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95113

HANDS OFF THE WEST BANK !!!



Protest and rally at San José City Hall



Assaults on refugee camps, including those in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem, constitute the largest attack by Zionists on the West Bank in over 20 years. Bold-faced forced displacement exposes the genocidal intent of the Zionist entity.



Join us Friday, September 6th, 6:30pm at San José City Hall to demand Hands Off the West Bank! Stop the Genocide on Palestine! No More Zionist Apartheid and Terrorism! Stop U.S. Aid to Israel! Victory to the Palestinian Resistance!



Initiated by San José Against War (SJAW)