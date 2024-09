Celebrate the birthday of Asian American poet, rabble rouser, feminist activist, revolutionary leader, and now nonagenarian Nellie Wong! Festivities include readings, tributes, music, and the release of her new book of poetry, Nothing Like Freedom.In lieu of gifts, Nellie would appreciate donations towards Bay Area FSP projects. If you can’t make the party, you’re welcome to make a gift online (please specify that it is in honor of Nellie’s birthday): https://socialism.com/san-francisco