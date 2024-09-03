From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Nellie Wong's 90th Birthday Bash
Date:
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
East Bay Community Space, 507 55th Street, Oakland
Celebrate the birthday of Asian American poet, rabble rouser, feminist activist, revolutionary leader, and now nonagenarian Nellie Wong! Festivities include readings, tributes, music, and the release of her new book of poetry, Nothing Like Freedom.
In lieu of gifts, Nellie would appreciate donations towards Bay Area FSP projects. If you can’t make the party, you’re welcome to make a gift online (please specify that it is in honor of Nellie’s birthday): https://socialism.com/san-francisco
For more information: http://www.socialism.com/san-francisco
