East Bay Government & Elections

President, Shmesident - What Else is on Your Ballot?

Flyer for forum about the 2024 CA ballot at the Starry Plough Pub Sept 7, 2024
Download PDF (448.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Here in California, there is no question about who will get the electoral votes. But there are a lot of issues and ballot measures that could have great consequence for the lives of working people.

Will we finally repeal Costa-Hawkins and get the possibility of effective rent control? Will Alameda County’s progressive D.A. keep her job and continue prosecuting killer cops and corporate criminals?

Join our speakers who will discuss some of these issues. And bring your own ideas about what measures are important on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Speakers include:
Bill Balderston – Alameda County Green Party County Council
Marsha Feinland – Peace and Freedom Party of California
Walter Riley – Oakland Civil Rights Attorney
John Selawsky – 35-year Berkeley Resident and Activist
And YOU!

You can also view this event virtually with limited participation.
Please register in advance at 
https://bit.ly/2024DownBallot
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 1:34PM
