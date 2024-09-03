Here in California, there is no question about who will get the electoral votes. But there are a lot of issues and ballot measures that could have great consequence for the lives of working people.Will we finally repeal Costa-Hawkins and get the possibility of effective rent control? Will Alameda County’s progressive D.A. keep her job and continue prosecuting killer cops and corporate criminals?Join our speakers who will discuss some of these issues. And bring your own ideas about what measures are important on the Nov. 5 ballot.Speakers include:Bill Balderston – Alameda County Green Party County CouncilMarsha Feinland – Peace and Freedom Party of CaliforniaWalter Riley – Oakland Civil Rights AttorneyJohn Selawsky – 35-year Berkeley Resident and ActivistAnd YOU!You can also view this event virtually with limited participation.Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event online