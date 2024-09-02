Two thousand San Francisco hotel workers who are members of Unite Here Local 2 went out on strike on Labor Day September 2, 2024. 800 were at the SF Hilton and they spoke out about the strike and issues.

Two thousand hotel workers are on strike in San Francisco and 10,000 nationally to get newcontract that will increase wages and also protect their healthcare benefits. Striking SanFrancisco Hilton hotel workers spoke out about the issues on Labor Day September 2, 2024.