Upzoning Our Neighborhoods - Townhall
Date:
Monday, September 09, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Tenants Union
Location Details:
1021 Sanchez St, San Francisco,
District 8, along with many neighborhoods in San Francisco, faces significant upzoning as proposed by Mayor Breed and the SF Planning Department to double, triple, and quadruple building heights throughout the district to make room for luxury condo towers. And not one parcel has been earmarked for 100% affordable housing in these areas.
This may be great news for property owners looking to cash out and speculators looking to flip buildings… But how will it affect your home as a tenant?
What protections, if any, do you have against displacement with the proposed upzoning laws?
What will your neighborhood look like in the future? What about affordability?
Join us for a panel to learn what this means for tenants, your favorite small businesses, and advocates for low-income communities.
Speakers:
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, District 8
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, Board President, District 3
Jennifer Fieber, SF Tenants Union
Katherine Petrin, Neighborhoods United SF & Historic
Tickets: https://www.mobilize.us/neighborsandcommunitiesunited/event/672017/
See https://churchstreet.blog/ for more renderings illustrating the impact of this upzoning in District 8.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9320059056...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 9:20PM
