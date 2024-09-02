top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Peace Groups Protest at Adam Schiff Fundraiser in Oakland

by Hank Pellissier
Mon, Sep 2, 2024 12:12PM
Anti-war activists rebuke Zionist Senate candidate
peace activists at Adam Schiff event in Oakland
original image (1600x1200)
“All we are saying is give peace a chance.”

Activists from multiple peace groups - CodePink, Democratic Socialists of America, Veterans for Peace, Albany-El Cerritto for Palestine, Mount Diablo Peace & Justice Center, and Jewish Voice for Peace - gathered on September 1 to protest at the doorway of an Adam Schiff fundraiser in downtown Oakland.

The event was to help Barbara Lee pay off her campaign debt after Schiff, aided by millions of dollars from Nancy Pelosi and the Israeli lobby, defeated her in the March primary. Barbara Lee wanted a ceasefire, so AIPAC didn’t want her in the Senate.

“Adam Schiff, you can’t hide
We charge you with genocide.”

CodePink coordinator Cynthia Papermaster gained access inside the event via purchase of a $500 ticket. She verbally interrupted the proceedings, yelling “Ceasefire Now.”

“Awful Adam” signs were displayed by the peace activists at the entrance. Schiff is a hardcore Zionist who supports weapons shipments to annihilate Gaza, and he’s received $5,818,422 from the Israeli lobby.

“Would you mind moving away from the door, so the guests don’t feel intimidated?” requested a building manager.

Her plea was quickly rejected.

“We want them to feel sad because Adam Schiff is a War Criminal!” retorted Steve Schiesser of CodePink.

“Stop Arming Israel!” The other activists exclaimed.

Highlight of the day for the peace groups was meeting and conversing with Lateen Simon, the next District 12 Representative. She promised to work for peace with the activists and she vowed to help end all genocides.
