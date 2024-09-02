top
View events for the week of 9/21/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Bystander Intervention Training: United Against Hate Week

The Betty Leonard Community Room, Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos
original image (2100x2100)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
The Betty Leonard Community Room, Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Bystander Intervention Training teaches bystanders about the principles of nonviolence and de-escalation techniques. In this training participants learn hands-on skills about how to de-escalate a hate incident before it leads to violence, how to create a safe space, and how to support the person being targeted. This training opportunity is presented by CAIR California.

Registration is required. Register here: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12986542

United Against Hate was created by civic leaders in direct response to the sharp rise in expressions of hate in our communities. Our organization, Santa Cruz County for Safe and Inclusive Communities (SCCUSIC) wants to empower local residents to take action in our communities and alter the course of this growing intolerance. When we come together to work against hate, we can restore respect and civil discourse, embrace the strength of diversity and build inclusive and equitable communities for all.

United Against Hate Week (September 21-27) is a call for a week of local civic action by people in every community to stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods and community. We have extended the week to incorporate additional opportunities to connect and learn.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12986542
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 11:41AM
Add Your Comments
