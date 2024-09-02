top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

"Let Us Vote!" Author Talk

Fireside Community Room, Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley
original image (1000x1500)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Fireside Community Room, Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley
Join Jennifer Frost for a discussion and Q&A about her book "Let Us Vote!", which tells the story of how and why the United States has a voting age of 18. Over a thirty-year period starting during World War II, Americans, young and old, Democrat and Republican, in politics and culture, built a movement for youth voting rights that achieved the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 1971 was the last time that the United States significantly expanded voting rights, enfranchising tens of millions of young Americans since. This historic achievement recognized 18, 19, and 20 year olds as full citizens, deserving of having their voices heard within the political system. Jennifer will focus on the youth voting rights movement in California, which played a significant role in the nationwide effort.

We will also provide voter registration forms for anyone 18 and over who is interested in registering to vote.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12892186
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 11:31AM
