Christian Zionism and the Israel Lobby: A Conversation with Ilan Pappe
Sunday, September 15, 2024
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Speaker
Angela
Dr. Ilan Pappé is an Israeli historian and professor of history at the University of Exeter, where he leads the European Centre for Palestine Studies. He is the author of numerous books including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine.
Dr. Awad Halabi will be interviewing Dr. Pappé about his latest book, Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic, with a focus on Christian Zionism and the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 11:00AM
