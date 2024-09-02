From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Rejecting AIPAC: the Israel Lobby and the Democratic Party
Sunday, September 08, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Angela
Hear from Israeli historian Ilan Pappe, Palestinian academic Rami G. Khouri, labor leader and political strategist Harris Gruman, and MAPA's Brian Garvey, about AIPAC and the Democratic Party. We will discuss the history of AIPAC, the funding of Israel's genocide against Palestinians, and the power of AIPAC in the Democratic Party and the US Congress.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 10:40AM
