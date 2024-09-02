Webinar: Rejecting AIPAC: the Israel Lobby and the Democratic Party

Date:

Sunday, September 08, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Hear from Israeli historian Ilan Pappe, Palestinian academic Rami G. Khouri, labor leader and political strategist Harris Gruman, and MAPA's Brian Garvey, about AIPAC and the Democratic Party. We will discuss the history of AIPAC, the funding of Israel's genocide against Palestinians, and the power of AIPAC in the Democratic Party and the US Congress.